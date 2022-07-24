Latest Marathi TRP Ratings: Here Are The Top 10 Shows Of Week 28

Marathi TV shows are getting enough love from the masses. Interestingly, some of the iconic shows such as Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Tu Tevha Tashi and others are breaking stereotypes. Amidst all, the TRP ratings of Week 28 are out, and we have finally got the top 10 Marathi shows of this week as well. Let's have a look at the TRP chart of Week 28-
Top 3 Marathi Shows
Rang Majha Vegla remains on top by earning 6.9 ratings. Madhurani Prabhulkar's Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Girija Prabhu's Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are also on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.5 ratings respectively.
Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe
Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the fourth position by minting 6.3 ratings. Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe remained on number 5 with 5.8 ratings.
Thipkyanchi Rangoli & TMGGH Maha Episode
Thipkyanchi Rangoli is on number 6 with 5.4 ratings. Interestingly, Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe's maha episode is in the seventh position by getting 4.9 ratings.
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Swabhimaan And Man Udu Udu Zhala
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 8 with 4.7 ratings. Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 9 and 10 with 4.3 and 4.2 ratings respectively.
Top 3 Marathi Channels
Star Pravah is on top once again with 1491.22 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in the second and third positions by earning 501.36 and 436.67 ratings respectively.
