Latest Marathi TRP Ratings: SMNKA Maintains Its Top Position; See Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 25

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu-starrer Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta maintained its top spot by earning 6.8 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte are on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.2 ratings respectively.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Interestingly, Phulala Sugandha Maticha maintained its ratings and fourth position by earning 6.1 ratings. Abhijeet Khandkekar and Priya Marathe- starrer Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe is on number 5 with 5.9 ratings.

Rang Majha Vegla- Maha Episode And Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Rang Majha Vegla's maha episode and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 6 and 7 with 5.7 and 5.6 ratings.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Phulala Sugandh Maticha- Maha Episode And Swabhimaan

Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere's show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 8 with 5.3 ratings. Phulala Sugandh Maticha's maha episode and Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha are in the ninth and tenth positions by minting 4.9 and 4.4 ratings respectively.

Top Marathi Channels

Star Pravah maintains its top position by earning 1362.04 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 with 493.60 and 369.70 ratings respectively.