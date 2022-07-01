Latest Marathi TRP Ratings: SMNKA Maintains Its Top Position; See Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 25

Last week's TRP chart witnessed a big change as Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta grabbed the first position. Now, in Week 25's TRP chart, the Star Pravah show maintained its top spot. Apart from that show, many other TV shows witnessed a drop in their ratings. So, let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi TV shows of this week.
Top 3 Marathi TV Shows
Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu-starrer Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta maintained its top spot by earning 6.8 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte are on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.2 ratings respectively.
Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe
Interestingly, Phulala Sugandha Maticha maintained its ratings and fourth position by earning 6.1 ratings. Abhijeet Khandkekar and Priya Marathe- starrer Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe is on number 5 with 5.9 ratings.
Rang Majha Vegla- Maha Episode And Thipkyanchi Rangoli
Rang Majha Vegla's maha episode and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 6 and 7 with 5.7 and 5.6 ratings.
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Phulala Sugandh Maticha- Maha Episode And Swabhimaan
Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere's show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 8 with 5.3 ratings. Phulala Sugandh Maticha's maha episode and Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha are in the ninth and tenth positions by minting 4.9 and 4.4 ratings respectively.
Top Marathi Channels
Star Pravah maintains its top position by earning 1362.04 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 with 493.60 and 369.70 ratings respectively.
