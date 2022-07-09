Latest Marathi TRP Ratings: Thipkyanchi Rangoli Enters Top 5; SMNKA Remains On Top Spot

After a long time, other Marathi TV shows are showing improvement in their TRP ratings, as we can see big shuffles almost all week. Recently, the TRP ratings of Week 26 came out, and fans will be surprised after seeing some shows' ups and downs. Let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi shows of this week.
Top 3 Marathi TV Shows
Girija Prabhu and Mandar Jadhav-starrer Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta remains on top this week as well. The show has minted 6.7 ratings. Ashutosh Gokhale's Rang Majha Vegla and Madhurani Prabhulkar, Milind Gawli and Rupali Bhosle-starrer Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte are on top 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.4 ratings respectively.
Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Thipkyanchi Rangoli
Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the fourth position by earning 5.9 ratings. Interestingly, Thipkyanchi Rangoli witnessed growth as the show entered the top 5. It garnered 5.3 ratings.
Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe And AKKK Maha Episode
Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte's Maha Episode are on number 6 and 7 with 5.3 and 4.9 ratings respectively.
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Swabhimaan And Sahakutumb Sahaparivar
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 8 with 4.7 ratings. Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Sahakutumb Sahaparivar are in the ninth and tenth positions by earning 4.4 and 4.2 ratings respectively.
Top 3 Marathi Channels
Star Pravah remained on top with 1364.56 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 with 514.48 and 404.55 ratings respectively.
- Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa Fame Amruta Pawar Ties The Knot With Fiancé Neel Patil
- Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Here Are The Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 26
- Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Teaser To Be Out In August; Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show To Start From September: Report
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sachin Pilgaonkar Declines Offer To Participate In Dance Reality Show By Saying THIS
- Tamasha Live Trailer Out! Sonalee Kulkarni And Sachit Patil Are Set To Unfold Behind The Scenes Of Journalism
- Latest Marathi TRP Ratings: SMNKA Maintains Its Top Position; See Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 25
- Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Tops The Chart; Rang Majha Vegla Out Of Top 3
- Special Show Bahurupi Ashok Saraf To Honour The Legendary Actor For Completing 50 Years In The Industry
- Tejaswini Pandit On Being Questioned Over Bold Roles: Audience Won’t Get Offended By Non-Marathi Actors
- Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis, Sharad Ponkshe Reacts To Aadesh Bandekar’s Post On Instagram
- All Is Well Between Siddharth Jadhav And His Wife Trupti? Couple Celebrates Their Daughter Swara’s Birthday
- Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Mayekar Get Emotional As They Leave Rented House And Move Into Their Own House