Maha Minister Winner EXCLUSIVE! Laxmi Dhekane From Ratnagiri Wins Prestigious Paithani Worth Rs 11 Lakh

Maha Minister's grand finale will be telecast on June 26 on Zee Marathi. Fans are very much excited to know who will be the winner of the show, as the host, Aadesh Bandekar will be honouring the winner with the prestigious paithani saree worth Rs 11 Lakh.

Amidst all the curiosity amongst the fans, Filmibeat exclusively got to know who will be the winner of Maha Minister. A source close to the development informed us that Ratnagiri-based Laxmi Dhekane has become the winner of Aadesh Bandekar's show Maha Minister. The winner has been honoured with a prestigious paithani saree worth Rs 11 Lakh.

In the final task, Laxmi Dhekane beat other finalists from different cities in Maharashtra, by showing her amazing skills in managing a house with less amount of money. Interestingly, the task was considered to be the toughest one in the history of the Home Minister franchise. The winning moment will be telecast tonight on Zee Marathi at 7 pm.

Talking about Maha Minister, the show gave opportunities to women from various cities to participate in the show. Winners of each city competed for the prestigious paithani saree in the grand finale of Maha Minister. So, let's wait to witness Laxmi Dhekane's winning moment on the small screen!

Talking about Home Minister franchise, Aadesh Bandekar has been hosting the show for more than 15 years now. He became a household name in Maharashtra and widely known as Aadesh Bhauji.