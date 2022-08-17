Popular Marathi actress Neha Joshi recently tied the knot with her writer-boyfriend Omkar Kulkarni. She informed her fans about her wedding on Instagram by sharing a beautiful picture with her husband.
Marathi Actress Neha Joshi Gets Married To Her Writer-Beau Omkar Kulkarni
Neha Joshi captioned the post as, "Finally.... Married @o.m.k.a.r_kulkarni." Interestingly, Omkar also shared a picture from their intimate marriage ceremony. Let us tell you, the couple tied the knot at home, and their wedding was attended by family members and close friends.
For the wedding, Neha Joshi wore a beautiful dark blue saree, while her husband Omkar donned an off-white vertical strip shirt and the same colour trousers. They can also be seen wearing mandavle on their forehead. They are indeed looking amazing together.
Interestingly, their wedding pictures are going viral on social media, and some celebrities have also congratulated Neha and Omkar in the comments section.
Talking about Neha Joshi, the actress has featured in several Marathi movies and TV shows. She has acted in shows such as Ka Re Durava, Avaghachi Sansar, Ek Mahanayak - Dr BR Ambedkar and so on. She has also acted in films such as Zenda Nati, Poshter Boyz, Poshter Girl, Lalbaugchi Rani, Medium Spicy and so on. She is all set to feature in Drishyam 2.
Filmibeat congratulates Neha and Omkar on their wedding!
- Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants: Neha Joshi And Sangram Samel To Participate In Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show?
- &TV To Pay A Special Tribute Through Its ‘Ek Desh Ek Awaaz’ Initiative On Ambedkar Jayanti
- Neha Joshi To Debut As A Mother On Television With &TV’s Ek Mahanayak-Dr BR Ambedkar
- Pradeep Patwardhan’s Ex-Wife Suvarnareha Jadhav And Son Shritej Remember The Late Actor
- Varsha Dandale On Her Comeback On TV: I Can Happily Shoot And Work, That’s My Biggest Achievement
- Nava Gadi Nava Rajya Actor Kashyap Parulekar: I Was Desperately Looking For The Role Like Raaghav
- YouTuber Tushar Gosavi AKA TooSharp Dude To Participate In Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Report
- Punha Duniyadari: Sanjay Jadhav To Come Up With The Sequel Of Blockbuster Duniyadari
- Veteran Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away: Tributes Pour In
- Independence Day: Krantiveer Rajguru To Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush, Patriotic Marathi Films That Are Must Watch
- Tejasswi Prakash’s First Marathi Film Man Kasturi Re To Release On THIS Date
- Daagdi Chaawl 2: Daisy Shah Dazzles In Marathi Item Number Raghu Pinjryat Ala