Marathi TRP Ratings: Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Out Of Top 3; Man Udu Udu Zhala Back In Top 10

Marathi TV shows have been grabbing everyone's eyeballs with their ongoing plots and several twists in them. Surprisingly, one of the leading Marathi shows is out of the top 3, and fans will be shocked after knowing the name of the show. So, let's have a look at the TRP ratings of Week 27 and find out which shows are in top 10 this week.
Top 3 Marathi Shows
Reshma Shinde and Ashutosh Gokhale-starrer Rang Majha Vegla is on top position with 6.8 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.2 ratings respectively.
Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe
Shockingly, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is out of top 3 for the first time. The show's ratings witnessed a big drop as it slipped to the fourth position by earning 6 ratings. Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe is in the fifth position with 5.6 ratings.
Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Shreyas Talpade-starrer Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are on number 6 and 7 with 5.2 and 4.7 ratings respectively.
Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar & Man Udu Udu Zhala
Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 4.2 ratings. Sunil Barve's Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Ajinkya Raut and Hruta Durgule-starrer Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 9 and 10 with 4.2 and 4.1 ratings respectively.
Top 3 Marathi Channels
Star Pravah is on number 1 by earning 1422.18 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 with 479.13 and 405.32 ratings respectively.
