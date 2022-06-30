Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Tops The Chart; Rang Majha Vegla Out Of Top 3


Advertisement

Marathi TV industry has become a new spot where you will find various content-driven shows. Right from Star Pravah to Sony Marathi, all Marathi entertainment channels have been winning millions of hearts, all thanks to their shows. Not only on TV, but some Marathi shows are also entertaining audiences on several OTT platforms. Amidst all, the online TRP of Week 25 are out, and one could witness a major change in the list. Let's have a look-

Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

Madhurani Prabhulkar, Milind Gawli and Rupali Bhosle-starrer Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte tops the list with 42.3 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 2 and 3 by earning 40.2 and 38.6 ratings, respectively.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath And Rang Majha Vegla

Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere's show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 4 with 35.6 ratings. Shockingly, Rang Majha Vegla slips to the fifth position by earning 34.2 ratings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Man Udu Udu Zhala And Swabhimaan

Man Udu Udu Zhala and Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha are on sixth and seventh positions by minting 33.1 and 32.9 ratings respectively.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 8 with 30.3 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 9 and 10 with 29.8 and 28.6 ratings respectively.

Advertisement
MOREMARATHI TRP RATINGSNEWS
Read More About: #marathi trp ratings #marathi #trp #aai kuthe kaay karte

Read more...