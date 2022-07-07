Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Here Are The Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 26


Advertisement

Marathi shows are leaving everyone surprised with their ongoing plots. Right from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte to Man Udu Udu Zhala, we can see a revolution in the quality of content and TRP ratings every week. Recently, the online TRP ratings of week 26 came out, and we must say, the deserving shows secured their spot on the list. Let's have a look-

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

Madhurani Prabhulkar, Milind Gawli and Rupali Bhosle-starrer Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte remains strong on the top position with 42.3 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are in the second and third positions by earning 39.6 and 37.4 ratings respectively.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Thipkyanchi Rangoli is on number 4 with 37.2 ratings. Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere's show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 5 with 35.4 ratings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Man Udu Udu Zhala And Phulala Sugandh Maticha

Ajinkya Raut and Hruta Durgule-starrer Man Udu Udu Zhala is in the sixth position by minting 33.6 ratings. Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 7 with 32 ratings.

Swabhimaan, Lagnachi Bedi And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 30.5 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in the ninth and tenth positions by getting 29.6 and 28.6 ratings respectively.

Advertisement
MOREMARATHI TRPNEWS
Read More About: #marathi trp #marathi #marathi trp ratings #aai kuthe kaay karte
Published On July 7, 2022

Read more...