Marathi TV shows are receiving immense love on the internet. Right from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte to Lagnachi Bedi, several Marathi shows have managed to win many hearts on the OTT platforms. Amidst all, the Online TRP ratings of Week 24 are out, and one can see changes in the list. Let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi TV shows this week.
Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online
Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top spot by earning 43.4 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are on number 2 and 3 with 40.1 and 39.6 ratings respectively.
Rang Majha Vegla And Thipkyanchi Rangoli
Rang Majha Vegla and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 4 and 5 with 37.4 and 35.2 ratings respectively.
Swabhimaan & Man Udu Udu Zhala
Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is in the sixth position by getting 34.1 ratings. Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 7 with 33.6 ratings.
Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe
Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the eighth position by earning 31.8 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 9 and 10 with 28.6 and 27.4 ratings respectively.
- Hardeek Joshi And Akshaya Deodhar Decide Their Wedding Destination; Find Out!
- Sonalee Kulkarni To Be Seen In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar In Tamasha Live?
- Siddharth Jadhav Reacts To Reports Of Divorce From Wife Trupti; Says ‘We Are Together’
- Ketaki Chitale Gets Bail In Her Objectionable Post Against Sharad Pawar Case
- Daagdi Chaawl 2 Teaser Out! Makarand Deshpande’s Film To Hit The Screens On August 18
- Rinku Rajguru Has THIS To Say About Playing Acid Attack Survivor In Aathva Rang Premacha
- Priya Bapat On Not Doing Marathi Films Lately: I Haven’t Got Any Marathi Scripts That Would Interest Me
- Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Is On Top; Here Are The Top 10 Marathi Shows Of This Week
- Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Replaces Rang Majha Vegla On Number 2; AKKK On Top
- Ketaki Chitale Approaches Bombay HC To Challenge Her Arrest; She Claims NCP Goons Assaulted Her
- Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Granted Bail In 2020 Atrocities Case
- Akshaya Naik Takes A Break From Sundara Manamadhe Bharli Due To Leg Injury; Says ‘The Show Must Go On’