The prestigious 68th National Film Awards are being presented in New Delhi today (July 22), and movie lovers can't wait to know who will be felicitated with the National Award.
National Film Awards 2022 Marathi Winners List: Me Vasantrao Wins Big; June, Tak-Tak Also Win Special Awards
Interestingly, like Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and other languages, Marathi films are also in the race to win at the prestigious 68th National Film Awards. Well, there are several Marathi films from the year 2020 that are expected to win the National Film Award in the year 2022. Let's have a look at the Marathi winners of the National Film Awards 2022-
Non-Feature Films
Best Debut Non-Feature Film Of The Director- Vishesh Iyer (Pariah)
Best Film On Family Values - Kumkumarchan (Worship Of The Goddess)
Feature Films
Special Mention - Siddharth Menon (June) and Kishore Kadam (Avwanchhit & Godakaath)
Best Marathi Film - Goshta Eka Paithanichi
Best Sound Designer - Anmol Bhave (Me Vasantrao)
Best Playback Singer Male - Rahul Deshpande (Me Vasantrao)
Best Child Artist - Anish Mangesh Gosavi (Tak-Tak) and Akanksha Pingale and Divyesh Indulkar (Sumi)
Best Children's Film - Sumi
Best Film On Social Issues - Funeral
