Nava Gadi Nava Rajya Actor Kashyap Parulekar: I Was Desperately Looking For The Role Like Raaghav

Nava Gadi Nava Rajya was recently launched on Zee Marathi, in which Kashyap Parulekar, Pallavi Patil and Anita Date Kelkar are playing the lead roles. Talking about Kashyap Parulekar, he shot to fame with the show Mann Udhan Varyache and recently made his comeback on TV with the Zee Marathi show.

He is playing the role of Raaghav in Nava Gadi Nava Rajya. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Kashyap Parulekar opened up about playing the lead role. He said, "I was desperately looking for the role like Raaghav. First of all, it was an apt character considering my age and personality. This was a perfect character. When I got to know that I will be playing such a role, I got very excited and happy."

Kashyap Parulekar further revealed that he took time to say 'yes' to the show, as he was busy doing another project when he got this offer. He completed those pending projects and then shifted his entire focus to the TV show. The actor recalled the days when people used to ask him about playing a lead on-screen.

While speaking about the same, Kashyap Parulekar said, "People would always ask me what I am doing. When will I play the lead? I did not have answers earlier but finally, the prayers of my fans and well-wishers have been fulfilled and I will be playing the lead role after a long time."

Talking about Kashyap Parulekar, the actor has acted in shows Thipkyanchi Rangoli, Jay Bhavani Jay Shivaji and so on. He was also a part of movies such as Panipat, Taptapadi and so on.