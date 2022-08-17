Pradeep Patwardhan’s Ex-Wife Suvarnareha Jadhav And Son Shritej Remember The Late Actor

Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away on August 9, 2022 due to cardiac arrest. His demise indeed left the entire Marathi Film Industry in shock. After a week of his death, Pradeep's ex-wife Suvarnareha Jadhav and his son Shritej Patwardhan penned an emotional post remembering him.
Suvarnareha Jadhav shared a picture of Pradeep Patwardhan on Facebook along with a note in Marathi penned by her son Shritej. She wrote, "It fills my heart with great sorrow as I announce the passing away of Pradeep Patwardhan, my son Shritej's father and my ex-husband, on 9th August, 2022. Pradeep was a wonderful father and a good friend to me. A successful and talented actor he made a mark not only in the theatre and film world but also in the hearts of his loved ones. He was taken away from us too early and will be forever missed. Suvarnareha #gonetoosoon."
Shritej Patwardhan also got emotional in his note. He remembered some beautiful memories with his late father Pradeep Patwardhan. Talking about Pradeep Patwardhan's personal life, he and Suvarnareha got separated many years ago, and their son Shritej has been living with his mother. Pradeep never spoke about his personal life and preferred to keep it private.
He was living alone in Girgaon, Mumbai. Talking about Pradeep Patwardhan's career, he had featured in several popular Marathi TV shows and movies. He was also very much active in Marathi theatre.
