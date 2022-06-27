For the unversed, Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar purchased their own house in Mumbai a few months ago. Hence, they are on cloud nine. Sadly, on the other hand, the duo has got quite emotional while leaving the place. Mitali shared a picture of herself from her favourite place of the house on Instagram.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar have always been sharing their funny and memorable moments from their house in Mumbai. The couple has some amazing memories in the house. And now, since they have purchased their own house in Mumbai, Siddharth and Mitali have now moved out of their rented house, where they stayed for many years.

Mitali Mayekar captioned the post as, "It's a bittersweet feeling today. Moving into a new house, 'OUR OWN HOUSE' is something so special for obvious reasons. But while we're set to make new memories in the new house, we're leaving behind the 'HOME' which has given us insane amount of memories of anything and everything. It's hard. It's really hard leaving the place which we created by our own hands, decorated with all our hearts. This house has seen our success, our downfall, our lockdown madness/sadness, our fights, our love, our MARRIAGE! From innumerable parties and sleepovers to a couple of break ups and the start of the new blooming love, it has seen everything. A house this close to the nature, in MUMBAI! Not everybody is lucky enough to find something like this. I'm going to miss all of this nature jazz. From spotting leopard a couple of times to feeding monkeys, this house has always satisfied 'nature lover' part of my soul.🌸 This window is and will always be my core memory.✨ Speaking of memories, here's to making bucketloads of crazy, good/bad, sad/happy memories in our new house.✨🥂 Thanks for everything 5C/403. Farewell my love. Be good.♥️🌻 #girlinthewindow #wildbackyard #home."

On the other hand, Siddharth Chandekar also shared a picture of the same window on his Instagram and penned an emotional note in Marathi.

Their posts grab everyone's attention on social media, as fans would miss their pictures and videos from the house. Siddharth and Mitali got married last year. The duo has featured in several Marathi films and TV shows.