Sonalee Kulkarni To Be Seen In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar In Tamasha Live?

One of the most sought-after actors, Sonalee Kulkarni has left no stone unturned to prepare for her characters in films. Recently, she adorned the avatar of a news anchor to promote her upcoming film. Tamasha Live, the musical film she will be seen in has the audiences' curiosity peaking. Sonalee, who can be seen promoting the film in full swing, has been going viral and doing the rounds on social media.

At a first, Sonalee is seen as a TV anchor where an awestruck audience witnessed her anchoring a 5-minute special news segment where she covered several news pegs. She was seen flawlessly covering the segment with perfect grip while anchoring. She ended with a message for the audience, urging them to watch Tamasha Live as it releases on July 15.

Recently, Tamasha Live's teaser was shared on YouTube. Sonalee was seen performing the role of Shefali in this teaser. Also, she was seen performing a fusion of traditional and western dance sequences. The makers of Tamasha Live also shared that the first song, Rang Lagala, was also seen trending on YouTube and has already clocked in over 1.6 million views!

From the teaser itself, the audience gets the inkling that Sonalee's character has various shades. This has furthered her curiosity on what's the actual motive of her character. Stay tuned to get your curiosity answered.

Directed by Sanjay Jadhav, Tamasha Live is the first-ever Marathi musical with soul-gripping songs merged with its inspiring storyline. With a stellar star cast including Sonalee Kulkarni, Sachit Patil, Siddharth Jadhav, Bharat Jadhav, Nagesh Bhonsle, and Pushkar Jog among others, the musical film is written by Sanjay Jadhav and Manish Kadam. With choreography by Umesh Jadhav and songs written by Kshitij Patwardhan, Tamasha Live is produced by Akshay Bardapurkar and co-produced by Soumya Mohanty Vilekar, Dr Manisha Kishore Tolmare, Sameer Vishnu Kelkar and Ajay Vasudeo Uparwat and is all set for release on July 15.