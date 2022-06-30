Ashok Saraf is one of the finest actors in the Indian Film Industry. Having predominantly worked in Marathi films, the 75-year-old actor has also made his mark in Hindi films. Recently, Ashok Saraf completed 50 years in the entertainment industry. Hence, to honour the legendary actor, several Marathi and Hindi actors came together to honour him for his contribution to Indian cinema.
Special Show Bahurupi Ashok Saraf To Honour The Legendary Actor For Completing 50 Years In The Industry
Interestingly, they organised a special show Bahurupi Ashok Saraf for the Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi actor. Let us tell you, the special show will be aired on Sunday (July 3) at 7 pm on Zee Marathi. The makers shared the promo of the show on Instagram and captioned it as, "मराठी चित्रपटसृष्टीचा सुवर्णकाळ गाजवणाऱ्या अशोक मामांच्या पंचाहत्तरीचा सोहळा - बहुरुपी अशोक पाहायला विसरू नका आपल्या झी मराठीवर! ३ जुलै, रविवार संध्या. ७ वा. #AshokSaraf #BahurupiAshokSaraf #ZeeMarathi."
In the promo, one can see Vidya Balan, Johnny Lever, Sachin Tendulkar and other celebs wishing him the best for completing 50 years in the industry. They also reminisced their fond memories with him.
The event will be graced by Sunil Gavaskar, Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Kothare and other celebs. Eventually, Ashok Saraf will also be recalling his journey as an artist.
Talking about Ashok Saraf, the actor has featured in several Marathi films such as Pandu Hawaldar, Navra Maza Navasacha, Pheka Pheki, Prawaas, Ek Daav Dhobi Pachhad, Chaukat Raja, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Saade Maade Teen, Eka Peksha Ek and so on. On the other hand, he has acted in Hindi films such as Singham, Jodi No 1, Joru Ka Ghulam, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Yes Boss, Karan Arjun, Gupt and others in key roles.
