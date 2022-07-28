Subodh Bhave To Host Bus Bai Bus; Says ‘I Always Wanted To Do Something Out Of The Box’

Popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave is all set to come up with a new reality show on Zee Marathi. Titled as Bus Bai Bus, the upcoming ladies special chat show is starting from July 29, every Friday and Saturday at 9:30 pm. Well, the promos of Bus Bai Bus are already going viral on social media, and fans can't wait to watch the entertaining show on the small screen.

Recently, in an interaction with the media, Subodh Bhave shared his thoughts about hosting Bus Bai Bus. He said, "I always wanted to do something out of the box. Singing and Dance reality shows' formats are becoming monotonous nowadays, hence I was willing to do something different. When the channel approached me with the concept of Bus Bai Bus, I loved it and I didn't think twice before saying yes. We have shot episodes with Amruta Khanvilkar, Amruta Fadnavis and Supriya Sule so far. I'm extremely thrilled and looking forward to the journey ahead."

While spilling the beans about the format of the show, the Balgandharva actor further added, "I love to be a part of reality shows with original concepts, therefore I'm happy that Zee Marathi has fulfilled my wish. Although I'm playing just a mediator in this show, the celebrity guests and the mahila mandal who will be asking the questions to the celebrity will take the Centre stage."

Let us tell you, the first episode will be graced by politician and NCP Chief's daughter Supriya Sule. Fans are excited to see how the politician would be answering mahila mandals' questions. Stay tuned to know more updates!