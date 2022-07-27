Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Actor Arvind Dhanu Passes Away Due To Brain Haemorrhage

Marathi TV actor Arvind Dhanu, who played the role of Maadhavi Nemkar AKA Shalini's father in the show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, passed away yesterday (July 26, 2022) due to brain haemorrhage. He was 47 and breathed his last in the hospital.

According to a report published in Times of India, Arvind Dhanu attended an event in Mumbai on Monday (July 25). He reportedly felt discomfort and suffered blood pressure complaints. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, but his condition kept deteriorating. Sadly, he succumbed to a brain haemorrhage.

Arvind Dhanu's sudden demise has indeed left the Marathi TV industry in deep sorrow. Ever since the news came out, many netizens have been mourning his demise on social media.

Advertisement Advertisement

Talking about his career, Arvind Dhanu had worked in many popular TV shows. He had acted in shows such as Lek Mazhi Ladki, Crime Patrol, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and so on. His character in Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta was widely appreciated by the masses.

May his soul rest in peace!