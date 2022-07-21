Tamasha Live Actress Sonalee Kulkarni: Today’s Generation Is Very Talented And Creative

Actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who is known for her amazing dancing and acting skills, has been roped in as a judge for the first season of Zee Marathi's dance reality show 'Dance Maharashtra Dance Li'l Masters'. She is currently active in films, web series, and TV shows and she is very excited to judge the show and showcase her dance moves again.

Talking about her love for dance she said, "Dance is my first love. It enriches me as an artist, and it's been an important part of my journey for my career."

Sharing her excitement for the first season, Sonalee said, "I am very happy that for the first time Zee Marathi is coming up with a dance reality show for kids. It is an opportunity for the kids to showcase their talent on such a big platform. I can't wait to watch the kids presenting their dancing skills because I feel today's generation is very talented and creative. The best part of the show is kids' favourite character called "Chinchi Chetkin" will find contestants across Maharashtra for this show."

The most awaited dance reality show Dance Maharashtra Dance Li'l Masters is all set to air on July 27 every Wednesday and Thursday only on Zee Marathi.