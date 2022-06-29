Tejaswini Pandit On Being Questioned Over Bold Roles: Audience Won’t Get Offended By Non-Marathi Actors

Renowned Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit was recently seen playing the role of a prostitute in the web series Raanbaazaar. The actress stunned everyone with her bold yet dynamic performance. Despite receiving praises for her acting skills, the actress still gets questioned over her bold avatar in the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she expressed her disappointment over constantly being questioned by people over her bold roles.

The Tu Hi Re actress feels that the Marathi audience gets offended when a female actor from their industry chooses to do bold characters. Tejaswini Pandit said, "The problem with Marathi audiences is that they find things bold only when a Marathi actor does it. If they watch other actors, then it's not bold for them. There are so many actors, such as Deepika (Padukone) and others, who have done intimate scenes, stripped (their) clothes, but they (audience) won't find them bold. They won't get offended by them [non-Marathi actors] when they do [such roles]. However, they do get offended when a Marathi actor does it."

She also stated that the Marathi audience becomes conservative towards Marathi actors because they are very relatable. She said, "They look at us like 'mere ghar ki ladki hai', but they don't understand that it's our job. It's acting, and just like there are various elements to it, this is one of them. If you don't treat it as we do, then you will get offended. But we will get there. Marathi audiences will take some time to get there."

Let us tell you, Tejaswini Pandit has also featured in web series such as Samantar 1 and Samantar 2. In that web series too, she did some intimate scenes with co-star Swapnil Joshi. Moreover, her last web series Anuradha was also in the news for its bold content. Looks like Tejaswini is very disappointed with the audience's mentality about Marathi actors.

For the unversed, she has featured in some amazing Marathi films such as Aga Bai Arrecha, Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Deva, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa and so on.