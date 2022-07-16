Timepass Fame Ketaki Mategaonkar’s Cousin Brother Akshay Allegedly Dies By Suicide; Details Inside

Singer and actress Ketaki Mategaonkar's cousin brother Akshay Mategaonkar allegedly died by suicide. According to Times of India report, Akshay was studying engineering in Pune. He reportedly took the drastic step after failing in his internship programme. He was 21.
According to the report, Akshay Mategaonkar, who was living with his parents on the 8th floor in an apartment in Pune, jumped from the balcony. Ketaki's cousin brother left a suicide note for his parents, in which he mentioned that he couldn't perform well in his internship programme. Hence, due to fear of not getting a placement in a company, he has decided to take his own life.
In the note, he further added that he tried his best to crack the internship program but couldn't fulfil his family's expectations. He was scared to face his parents after the incident, hence he decided to end his life to feel better.
It has to be noted that Ketaki Mategaonkar is currently in Los Angeles for her upcoming project. She has not shared her reaction to the incident, but the entire Mategaonkar family must have been in a deep shock.
May his soul rest in peace!
Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM
