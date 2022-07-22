Top 10 Marathi Shows (ONLINE): SMNKA Out Of Top 3; Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is The Winner

Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte remains on top with 43.3 ratings. Reshma Shinde and Ashutosh Gokhale's show Rang Majha Vegla and Chetan Vadnere and Dnyanada Ramtirthkar-starrer Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 2 and 3 with 39.6 and 38.4 ratings respectively.

SMNKA & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Sadly, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is out of top 3 as it slipped to fourth position by earning 35.6 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 5 with 35.1 ratings.

Man Udu Udu Zhala & Phulala Sugandh Maticha

Man Udu Udu Zhala starring Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut and Star Pravah show Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 6 and 7 with 34.3 and 32.8 ratings respectively.

Swabhimaan, Lagnachi Bedi & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 30.2 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in ninth and tenth positions by earning 29 and 28.5 ratings respectively.