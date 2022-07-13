Top 10 TV Shows In Marathi (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Rang Majha Vegla And Other Serials Are In The List

In the Online TRP ratings of Week 27, viewers will witness growth in 5 Marathi TV shows. Right from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte to Man Udu Udu Zhala, five popular Marathi shows have managed to win the hearts of the masses on the internet. So, let's have a look at the top 10 shows of this week.
Top 3 Marathi Shows Online
Like every week, Madhurani Prabhulkar-starrer Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top with 42.6 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are on number 2 and 3 with 40.1 and 39.6 ratings respectively.
Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Man Udu Udu Zhala
Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Zee Marathi's show Man Udu Udu Zhala witnessed growth in their ratings. The Star Pravah show is on number 4 with 37.5 ratings. On the other hand, the Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut-starrer is in the fifth position by earning 36.2 ratings.
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath And Phulala Sugandh Maticha
Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere's show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 6 with 34.1 ratings. Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the seventh position by earning 32 ratings.
Swabhimaan, Lagnachi Bedi And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe
Star Pravah's show Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 29.6 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in the ninth and tenth positions by earning 28.2 and 27.3 ratings respectively.
