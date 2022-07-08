Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa Fame Amruta Pawar Ties The Knot With Fiancé Neel Patil

Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa star Amruta Pawar got married to her fiancé Neel Patil on July 7, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony. She surprised her fans by directly posting her pictures in wedding attire on Instagram. Amruta shared pictures dressed as a bride clicked by her makeup artist.

Amruta Pawar captioned the post as, "And this is how the actor @pawaramruta turned into a bride! Amruta decked up for her Wedding Punyavashan Look; loving the beauty & grace she is carrying altogether. She is absolutely clad in the hues of perfection! Who else is obsessing over her stunning #THEDAY Look."

In the picture, Amruta is looking beautiful in an orange saree. She can be seen decked up for her wedding punyavachan ritual. For the wedding, Amruta Pawar wore a yellow kashta saree, while her husband sported a white sherwani. For the reception, the actress wore a golden designer saree, while Neel donned a grey blazer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The photos are going viral on social media, and Amruta Pawar's fans can't stop gushing over her bridal look. Fans are also congratulating her on social media.

Talking about Neel Patil and Amruta Pawar, the duo dated each other for a long time. They got engaged in April 2022. Amruta's husband Neel is a biomedical engineer by profession and a traveller. Coming back to Amruta Pawar, the actress is currently seen in Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa. She has also acted in shows such as Swarajya Janani Jijamata and Duheri.

Filmibeat congratulates Amruta and Neel on their wedding!