YouTuber Tushar Gosavi AKA TooSharp Dude To Participate In Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Report

Like Bigg Boss Marathi's previous seasons, Bigg Boss Marathi 4 has also started creating a solid buzz amongst the masses before its premiere. If reports are to be believed, the show is expected to go on-air by the end of September or the first week of October. The makers have already started approaching several celebrities; however, the confirmed names of the contestants are yet to be revealed.

Amidst all, YouTuber Tushar Gosavi AKA TooSharp Dude is expected to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 4 as a contestant. For the unversed, Tushar is known for his videos on YouTube, in which he roasts several people.

A source close to the development informed Times of India that Tushar Gosavi has completed almost 90 per cent of the formalities. The source further stated that TooSharp Dude AKA Tushar will be a complete entertainment package in the house, as he is quite good at mimicking and roasting people.

For the unversed, he has his own YouTube channel, where he roasts several Marathi TV shows and actors in his own style. He has an immense fan following amongst the masses. Looks like makers would soon make an official announcement about his participation in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Mahesh Manjrekar has not yet confirmed if he is hosting the show. The makers have also approached Nana Patekar to host the show, but he refused to do it. For the unversed, Megha Dhade, Shiv Thakare and Vishhal Nikam have won Bigg Boss Marathi 1, 2 and 3 respectively.