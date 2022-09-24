Falguni Pathak Reacts To Neha Kakkar’s Remake Of ‘Maine Payal Hai’, Says ‘I Wish I Could…..’

Singer Neha Kakkar is receiving severe backlash for remaking dandiya queen Falguni Pathak's 1999 track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The original song featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The original track was a huge hit upon its release and is still popular amongst 90s kids. It seems that Neha Kakkar's recreation of the song has upset not only fans but also Falguni Pathak.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, singer Falguni Pathak opened up about Neha's version of her superhit song, which is titled O Sajna. She told the publication that neither Neha nor T Series or anybody else associated with the song consulted her before recreating the song. The veteran singer also commented that she wished she could take legal action against Neha Kakkar, but she doesn't control the rights to the original song.

In the interview, she said, "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings." On being questioned if she is planning to take a legal route against the song and the makers, the dandiya queen replied, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

Not only was Pathak, but several fans were extremely unhappy with Neha's remake of the song and slammed her for "ruining" the original. Days after the release of the song, Falguni took to social media and shared the supportive comments she had been getting from her fans.

Many took to social media and criticised Neha. One user wrote, "Band karo ye paap. Please someone ban these autotune singers and their remakes lol." Another one commented, "Like WTF Neha Kakkar, thank you for s**ting again on one of my fave classics." One user suggested Falguni to "sue" Neha. While one of the posts shared by the singer said, "Stop torturing us with your voice and with the remakes."

The new version of the song stars Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma, and Tanishk Bagchi, who is also known for remaking old hit Hindi songs, has done the composition for O Sajna.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar has come to her defence amid all the criticism. She took to her Instagram page and said, "And for those who're so unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare... Plz keep commenting. I won't even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is!"

"If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy," Kakkar wrote in another post.