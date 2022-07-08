Jasleen Royal Gifts Herself A Sea-Facing Apartment: Thank You For Believing In The Girl

One of the most popular pop star of India, Jasleen Royal has turned an year older and is celebrating the day with utmost happiness with excitement being at its peak! The composer and singer has gifted herself a sea facing apartment in Mumbai on her special day.

Jasleen who has been winning hearts of people with her melodious voice is on cloud nine as all the hardworking and sleepless nights have finally paid off.

The female pop star of India took it to her Instagram account and shared a slight sneak peak into her house. Jasleen posted a video giving us the wonderful sea facing view from her house. She wrote along with the post, “From sitting at a cafe alone and lost on my birthday 6 years ago with just 1 month’s rent to this day of being able to gift myself a dream home. Its been hell of a journey but oh so worth it! Thankyou everyone for believing in the girl with just a backpack and guitar. I promise to always give you guys a piece of my soul in every song.♥️ To dreams, hustle and growth🥂 #BirthdayPost.”

Jasleen is truly an inspiration to the younger generation and with a journey as motivational as hers, the singer stands out be one of her own kind!

Jasleen is currently on a concert spree and has been travelling to various cities for her concerts. She will soon be flying to Canada for the same. And as they say, work must go on, Jasleen will soon be seen singing her heart out at concerts to forever keep us magically entangled in her angelic voice. She also has some interesting projects lined up!