Rahul Jain, who is best known for appearing in MTV’s Aloft Star in 2014, has landed himself in some major trouble. An FIR has been filed against the singer-composer after a 30-year-old costume stylist accused him of raping her.
Singer Rahul Jain Denies Rape Allegations Levelled Against Him By A Costume Stylist, Police File FIR
According to the woman's complaint, Rahul allegedly raped her at his Andheri residence in Mumbai on August 11. The city police registered an FIR against Rahul after the victim recorded her statement at the Oshiwara Police Station.
The complainant has also said that Jain contacted her through Instagram and praised her work. He then asked her to come over to his house which is located on a high-rise in suburban Andheri. A police official said, quoting the FIR, that the woman was assured that she will be appointed as his personal costume stylist.
The woman claims that when she visited Rahul's house, he asked her to accompany him to his bedroom as he wanted to show her his belongings and raped her. The woman has also stated that Rahul assaulted her and tried to destroy evidence when she resisted him. The police have registered the FIR under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) respectively. However, no arrest has been made so far.
Meanwhile, as reported by Hindustan Times, Rahul responded to this in a statement that said, “I don't know this woman. The allegations raised by her are fake and baseless. Earlier also a woman had made similar allegations against me but I got justice. This woman may be an associate of that woman".
