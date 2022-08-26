MTV’s 38th Video Music Awards are being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The highly awaited award ceremony will be airing live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm ET/PT. The 2022 VMA’s will be streamed at 5.30 am on August 29 in India. It can be viewed on multiple channels, including MTV and VH1 and will also be streamed on Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV.
MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Streaming Details, Who's Performing And More
The 2020 edition of the MTV VMA awards will be hosted by rappers Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow. Besides her emcee duties, Minaj will also receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony. Some of the previous recipients of the honour include industry giants such as Elton John, Madonna, David Bowie, and Jennifer Lopez.
The star-studded music event is stacked with high-profile performances this year, including BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, J Balvin, Marshmellow x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Kane Brown. Minaj, too, will be performing at the function. Additionally, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will spearhead a first-of-its-kind meta verse event while they perform their collaboration 'From the D 2 the LBC.’ It must be noted that this will be Eminem's first performance at the VMAs in 12 years and Snoop Dogg's first performance since the year 2005.
The other highlight of the ceremony will be Bad Bunny’s live performance from the iconic Yankee Stadium in New York City. The musician’s performance promises to have all-new choreography not seen at the other shows of his 'Word's Hottest Tour' concert. Bad Bunny is also nominated for four awards this year, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
The other artists with the most nominations this year are Jack Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, who are tied with eight nods each. On the other hand, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X follow behind them with seven nominations each. Meanwhile, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift will be competing against each other in four categories including Video of the Year.
