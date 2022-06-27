Shakira recently announced her separation from her long-time partner Gerard Pique. The couple who share two kids, decided to part ways after 11 years. Now, reports have revealed that the singer reached out to police after getting harassed and stalked post the separation.
Shakira Receives Harassing Letters And Is Being Stalked Post Breakup With Gerard Pique; Singer Contacts Police
A local report has revealed that the singer is concerned about her safety as she has noticed two stalkers constantly keeping a watch over her home in Esplugues de Llobregat. Shakira and her brother Tonino Mebarak also contacted the police about the suspicious men hanging out near the singer's home. Shakira reportedly is also prepared to leave Barcelona if need be.
Meanwhile, she has also been receiving harassing letters because fans want to marry Shakira. A Marca report revealed that officers are trying their best to provide security to the singer. Showbiz Cheat Sheet revealed that a letter she received on June 20 said, "I love you, beautiful woman. I'm coming for you, my love. I am ready to marry you right now."
On the other hand, Gerard Pique was spotted entering and leaving an apartment in El Periodico over the last week by neighbours. He has been seen partying with Barcelona teammate Riqui Puig and his group of friends.
Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique began dating in 2011 and have welcomed two sons Milan and Sasha.
