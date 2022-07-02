Taylor Swift Secretly Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Joe Alwyn: Report

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The Sun report claimed that Joe popped the question months ago and that Swift only wears her "beautiful" engagement ring in private.

The report also claimed that only Swift's inner circle including her close friends and family are aware of the happy news. Both are known for keeping their relationship private and barely talk about each other during interviews. Joe who also worked on Swift's albums during the pandemic used a pseudonym to keep it from blowing out of proportion.

The source quoted by Page Six as saying, "Basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends," are aware, "Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too." The report claimed Taylor hasn't even told some members of her "team about the engagement", the details or the wedding.

"They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won't be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant - like them," the source added.

This is not the first time the rumours have taken flight, back in April, Alwyn addressed reports claiming he secretly proposed to Swift. He told WSJ Magazine, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

The two started dating in 2016 and went public in the spring of 2017. The beloved couple has only made a handful of public appearances together over the years.