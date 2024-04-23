Abhiishek Mohta, Renowned Actor and Casting Director, Set to Star Opposite Model Riya in Upcoming Music Video

New Delhi (India), April 23: Abhiishek Mohta has carved his niche in the Indian Television Industry, earning recognition as one of the top 10 Casting Directors. His repertoire boasts a diverse array of projects, ranging from TVC Advertisements to music videos, YouTube short films, and high-budget endeavors like Colors TV's revered mythology show, "Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran," where he served as the in-house Casting Director and garnered acclaim as an Associate Creative Head.

Among his notable collaborations are Amazon Prime's "The Terminal List," the initial seven episodes of Crime Patrol 2.0, and projects for Jio Cinema and Hotstar. Mohta's expertise extends across various production houses, including Saffron Broadcast and Media Limited, OML Entertainment, Alt Balaji, and Seven Horse Production.

