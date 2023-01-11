How To Get Fit Without Giving Up Your Favorite Foods - The Modern Approach To Eating By Coach Yash Thakur

Yash Thakur, India's youngest coach and mentor, has developed a revolutionary diet program allowing people to eat anything they want without worrying about putting on weight. The approach combines calorie control with hormonal balance for optimal results. Tarun Gill - 41 year old fitness guru who boasts 10 million followers - is the perfect example of this newfound strategy in action; thanks to Yash's guidance, he can enjoy his favourite junk food while still keeping in impeccable shape!

The man behind India's most aesthetic 41-year-old, Tarun Gill, shares his diet and fitness secrets. At 41 years old, Tarun has a chiselled jawline and 6-pack abs that have won him a loyal following on social media and a few modelling contracts. So what's his secret? In this exclusive interview, Tarun's coach Yash Thakur reveals the diet and fitness regime that has helped him become India's most aesthetic 41-year-old.

According to Thakur, it's all about eating healthy foods that react well with your body and avoiding excessive cardio. He also swears by weight training, which he believes is vital for maintaining muscle mass as you age.

When Tarun started working with Yash, he had no idea what awaited him. He was grossly overweight at 19 percent body fat, with low energy levels and constant anxiety. But, after three months of working with coach Yash Thakur, Tarun's life changed dramatically.

The results which we achieved in three months were phenomenal! Tarun lost 8 kgs; his body fat went from 19% to 8 %. And most of all, he started feeling confident about his body. Now he can eat anything and get away with it because he controls his hormones and knows how to manage them, which include testosterone, growth hormone, cortisol, and ghrelin. So he is in control of his body, not another way around.

"I now feel amazing; there are no cheat days because I can eat anything," Says 41-year-old Tarun, who looks like a 20-year-old now."I have learned from Yash and now sharing with everyone that if you know your body, you can eat almost anything." Know your food allergies and what food makes you uncomfortable but don't torture yourself by eating food you don't enjoy." I am 41 years old, but my body looks like a 20-year-old now!" exclaims an ecstatic Tarun.

How did Tarun achieve these astonishing results? It all comes down to understanding your body - something that world-renowned coach Yash Thakur has been helping people with for over six years with over 2500 transformations.

Through diet control (eating only what makes him feel good), exercise (45 minutes per day), and learning about his hormones (Testosterone, growth hormone, cortisol, and ghrelin), Tarun was able to take back control of his health - resulting in an incredible physique.

If you, too, are struggling with weight gain or simply want to learn more about how to look after your health as you age, then read on for some invaluable advice from one of India's top aesthetics experts - Yash Thakur*.