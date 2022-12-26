Know How Hard Work Brings Success To Life Arjun Verma | Success Stories

Struggles and hardships come and go in everyone's lives. How one chooses to deal with it becomes the turning point in one's life. From rags to riches, or vice-versa. This story is about a person who turned his life the other way around. Celebrity make-up artist Arjun Verma.

JOURNEY FROM BACKSTAGE TO ON STAGE HAS CHANGED MY LIFE" to Support the context We have Arjun Verma, an elite referred to as one of the best Indian celebrity makeup artists holding a very renowned spot in Bollywood as well as the Punjabi film industry. Arjun Verma, born and brought up in Dharamshala kicked start his career in Chandigarh at the mere age of 17, He is today a brand personality who considers his work as a divination of pure aura.