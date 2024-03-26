Manisha Ranawat: Setting Trends with Copyrighted Iconic Hat at Creators United 2024

New Delhi (India), March 26: In a bold move that solidified her status as a trendsetter in the industry, Manisha Ranawat recently secured copyright for her signature style of a hat, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. With this achievement fresh in her mind, she radiates confidence and creativity, poised to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in her craft.

Advertisement

Recently invited as a special guest at Creators United 2024, where she flaunted her iconic hat, Manisha Ranawat immersed herself in vibrant interactions with influencers from diverse fields. Inspired by the creativity and passion of the influencers she met, Manisha was eager to forge collaborations and partnerships that would not only elevate her own projects but also offer opportunities for budding talent in the industry.

Advertisement

Conferred with the title of the youngest colorful filmmaker from India, has been a trailblazer in the world of cinema. At a remarkably young age, Manisha established her production house, MD International, with bases in Mumbai, Dubai, and the UK. With plans to produce multiple films annually across various genres, MD International embodies Manisha's commitment to storytelling and her desire to address social issues through cinema.

Advertisement