Nehazz : Jaswinder Kaur, Akashdeep Dang And Divya Sharma Making Every Makeup Look Viral.

Today's brides desire a straightforward, yet sophisticated, appearance that brings forth their best features. The days of caked-on cosmetics and thick foundation are long gone. Jaswinder Kaur, Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma specializes in skin-like luminous base, soft matte eyeshadows, naturally bigger brows and lashes, blush or bronzer, bare lips, and highlighters are the alternatives that brides are now favouring. On the bride's special day, this innovative and contemporary approach to wedding makeup is guaranteed to be noticed. Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma want to share one bit of advise to soon-to-be brides: try to find methods to showcase your greatest qualities rather than adhering to fashion; you want to be able to look back on your pictures in the future.

Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma told that great makeup can only be as good as its foundation, therefore having healthy skin can help your makeup appear even better.Nehazz advices that a lady should spend money on high-quality skincare. Nowadays, skincare encompasses more than CTM. Before your big day, you should apply facial serums, under-eye creams, face oils, SPF, night creams, and lip masks daily. Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma said prior to your wedding, make sure you receive a professional skin treatment from your go-to physician. This aids in creating the greatest possible black canvas for the artist to paint your ideal appearance.

Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma speak from their top of the class education and experience. They have been in the industry from 25 years and counting. Owners of Nehazz Akashdeep Dang graduated from Domus Milan in Italy, affiliated by NABA. Divya Sharma received her master's degree from Greenoble Paris in luxury brand management and fashion styling. When a trainee begins their own job, they make sure they are taught the craft of branding and makeup. You can follow them on their instagram with link given below to keep up with latest tip, tricks and trends.