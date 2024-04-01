Popin: The Tale Of Hitesh Dharod's Fashion Revolution

In the heart of Gujarat, a visionary named Hitesh Dharod laid the foundation for a brand that would redefine the rental wedding fashion landscape. Born amidst the vibrant colors of Kutch, Hitesh's journey commenced through the busy streets of Mumbai, where he was raised and has been a resident ever since.

Hitesh's early life was a blend of traditional values and a pursuit of craftsmanship. He completed his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) from a Mumbai school and hostel, after which he embarked on a unique path, guided by an innate passion for tailoring. In a city that thrives on diversity, Hitesh seized every opportunity to learn the art of tailoring, and crafting shirts, pants, blazers, and suits.

The genesis of POPIN can be traced back to the convergence of Hitesh's tailoring expertise and a groundbreaking idea - offering beautifully crafted men's outfits on rent. This innovative concept was born within the confines of his own tailoring business in 1986, marking the initial stage of a brand that would soon become known with style and convenience.

On November 12, 1987, the inaugural POPIN rental store opened its doors in Kandivali, Mumbai. This marked the beginning of a journey that transcended geographical boundaries, with subsequent stores emerging in Ghatkopar, Ahmedabad, Maninagar, Pune, Vapi, and Vashi. The brand not only embraced owned stores but also paved the way for the franchise model, witnessing the first franchise store opening its doors in 2017.

The narrative of POPIN's growth unfolds through the timeline of each store's inception - from Ghatkopar in 2009 to the latest addition in Panvel in 2022. Each store stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to providing top-notch rental wedding fashion experiences.

The evolution of POPIN is not merely a chronological sequence of store openings; it encapsulates a visionary's dream brought to life. While the major life-changing events leading to the brand's creation remain undisclosed, the passion and dedication that Hitesh poured into his craft are evident in every stitch and fold of a POPIN outfit.

