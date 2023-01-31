Psychologs Magazine Highlights The Importance Of Kindness For Mental Well-being In Its February Issue

Bollywood has long been known for promoting values such as kindness, gratitude, and supportive behaviour in its movies. From the classic film Anand to Munna Bhai MBBS and Taare Zameen Par, all these films display kindness. Bollywood has long portrayed these values in its movies, often showcasing characters who exhibit kindness, gratitude, and supportive behaviour in their relationships with others. These positive portrayals can serve as a reminder to audiences of the importance of these values in their own lives.
Psychologs magazine's latest February 2023 issue highlighted the impact of kindness and gratitude on mental health. They mentioned that practising kindness, gratitude, and supportive behaviour can lead to increased happiness and reduced levels of stress and anxiety. Kindness involves performing acts of generosity and compassion towards others, which can lead to improved relationships and a sense of purpose. Gratitude involves appreciating the good things in life and expressing thanks for them, which can increase feelings of contentment and reduce negative emotions such as anger and frustration. Supporting behaviour involves helping others and providing emotional support, which can boost self-esteem and improve social connections.