Shooting of Swara Bhaskar Starrer Film 'Mrs. Falani' Begins Raipur in Chattisgarh

The film contains 9 different stories and Swara Bhaskar will be seen playing 9 different characters in the film

Raipur, Chattisgarh (10/01/22): The shooting of Swara Bhaskar Starrer film 'Mrs. Falani' began with the muhurt shot which was held in the city of Raipur in Chattisgarh. During the muhurat of the film the lead actor of the film Swara Bhaskar, director Manish Kishore, Ejaaz Thebar (Mayor of Raipur) and Gaurav Dwivedi (advisor to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel) were also present.

It is interesting to note that there will be 9 different stories which will be showcased in the film and Swara Bhaskar will be seen playing 9 different characters in the movie. This is the first time that Swara Bhaskar will be playing so many characters in the film.

While talking about playing 9 different roles in 'Mrs. Falani' Swara Bhaskar excitedly said, "Normally actors sometimes do get to play double or triple roles but I am playing 9 very interesting characters in this film which is quite unbelievable for myself too. I hope you just don't like the film but you will find all my characters interesting too in the film. I am not only excited to start the shoot in the beautiful locales of Chattisgarh but I am equally waiting for the film to be released soon.

Advertisement