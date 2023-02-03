Vaibhav Arora Setting Up New Bars In The Creators Industry Of India In The Year 2023

Over the last so many years almost a decade or so, world has seen social media grow rapidly in importance. More than 4.59 billion people actively use social media. Social media platforms enable young adults and adolescents to consume digital content without time and space limits and to virtually interact with other users without geographical boundaries. As with this rapid growth of digital platforms more and more people closely interact with their favorite celebrities, brands, and other users in the virtual world via two-way communication tools, such as live chats and comment options. Amazingly, as social media platforms have grown, a new phrase has emerged as "social media influencers," who become famous through their digital content on social media, compared to traditional celebrities becoming famous on TV shows and film. Even the Fashion industry has no more remain untouched from social media impact. As fashion blogs are at an all-time high, we can't argue against the fact that social media platforms like Instagram remain the single largest forum to redirect traffic toward fashion blogs as every second influencer with millions of followers and the stuff they have to offer. But some fashion bloggers manage to stand out despite all of it. And we are going to talk today about Influencer, fashion blogger and model Vaibhav Arora has gained immense popularity on Instagram in a short span of time with his hard work. He has collaborated with stars from Bollywood to South film industry, which is clearly visible in his social media profile.

Vaibhav often gives valuable suggestions to aspiring models in the fashion industry to develop their own skills. Whereas, talking about his journey, he started his journey as a creator in 2018. Through his hard work and using innovative ideas as influencer and fashion blogger He has 2 million followers on his Instagram account. However, during the promotion of Brahmastra Movie, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and South Stars have also appeared with him for other movies.

Advertisement

With more than a million followers on social media, Vaibhav continues to keep brands in trend and audience attention. His attractive presentation skills became a big reason behind so many brands touching their marketing goals every month. Not only this, Vaibhav Arora inspires the youth who watches him as their idol and wishes to become a model in future. He keeps on suggesting youngsters about ways to look better and keep following what is necessary to become one. They spend hours creating and managing their content on social media. On the other hand, their followers spend hours scrolling their feeds and attractive work. One such individual Vaibhav Arora has become the new choice to millions of people following his influential talent on social media.