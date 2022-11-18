Happy Birthday Nayanthara: A Glance At The Lady Superstar's Glorious Career

Happy Birthday Nayanthara!

When she took a break around the year 2010, we may not have expected her to come back, but we were surely hoping she would. And how did she come back! Raja Rani brought her a number of awards for Best Actress, and announced the comeback of the queen, in style.

We are talking about Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar. Let's take a quick look at her career. (This post focuses on her career in the Tamil Industry).

She claimed fame through her appearance in the multistarrer Chandramukhi, a horror-comedy starring Superstar Rajnikanth as the male lead. Little did we know that the movie also starred a future superstar. Her fame kept climbing up with the successes of Vallavan, and Billa.

Yaaradi Nee Mohini is a romantic dramedy that registered her name as a gifted actor. The movie was directed by Selvaraghavan. It starred Dhanush as the male lead, and the movie was a phenomenal success. It still stands as one of her greatest performances.

She had a number of commercial hits in the year 2010, across languages. Boss Engira Baskaran starring Arya as the male lead was one of them. This was another comedy that portrayed Nayanthara as a bold and beautiful woman that deserved all attention.

In 2013, Raja Rani directed by Atlee, again opposite Arya, gave her a powerful role that got the audience cheering madly, celebrating her comeback. She played the role of a married woman, who was still trying to move on from her former partner, and later learns that her husband also has a past of his own.

In her career post her brief break, the actor had taken up bold and confident roles, that exuded pride and courage, and inspired people to stand up for themselves. Some examples are - Anaamika, Maya, Airaa, Imaikaa Nodigal, and Kolayuthir Kaalam.

Kolamaavu Kokila directed by Nelson, featured Nayanthara as the only lead (which has been quite frequent for her in recent years) and had an overwhelming response for her portrayal of a woman getting into the drug trade with her family as her team.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, was another major success for her, and for the first time, she had dubbed for herself. She played a character with a hearing disability and her comedic yet deep portrayal of the Kaadhambari still remains fresh.

Vignesh Shivan - the director of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, later went on to direct her once again under their joint banner Rowdy Pictures. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha, and of course Nayanthara, was following a love triangle where the male lead wishes to hold onto both of them and refuses to choose between them.

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married earlier this year. Their relationship was speculated by many but was never officially confirmed by either of them until their wedding.

The couple announced the birth of their twin children recently, and the surrogacy came into question as they had announced their marriage only a few months back. The couple clarified that the marriage was registered years back, and they chose to announce it publicly only this year.

What makes her a superstar?

Besides the obvious factors such as confidence, courage, effort, talent, and so on, her personal struggles and how she bounced back, made a huge difference in how the audience perceived her. Superstardom isn't just a reward for one's contribution to cinema, but it's a recognition of how successful they are as a person. And Nayanthara has admirers that believe she is a superstar.

It was common knowledge that she had bitter experiences in her relationship and the fact that it was the talk of the town also would have affected her peace. And yet the queen, rose up to the occasion, and came back stronger than ever, and secured a lofty seat in the hearts of cinema lovers. Her persona and the way she carries herself have changed as well, reflecting the change in her inner strength. We wish more success and happiness to the Lady Superstar! Happy Birthday Nayanthara!