Aditha Karikalan the crown prince of the Chola Dynasty, has experienced a major heartbreak and is on a spree of wars trying to get over the void in his heart. The song reflects his mood and his lifestyle which clearly portray the pain he is in and his unhealthy coping mechanisms.

This is not a literal translation of the song. This is a poem I wrote inspired by the content and vibe of the original lyrics and the music and just everything about it. The meaning of the poem would match very closely with the song.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become a massive success and the team has been continuously offering us something to celebrate. The full video song 'Chola Chola' has been released today and we thought we will share a translation of the song's lyrics.

The Poem:

Aditha Karikalan and the soldiers together sing the song, except for two verses that Aditha Karikalan sings from his perspective.

The flag flies high.

The horses neigh.

Our war cry

reaches the sky.

Pick up your spears!

Grab your sharp blades!

Hoist up the tiger flag!

Show off the Chola swag!

The striped tiger

doesn't scare easily.

The brave thing

wouldn't fall,

don't be silly.

The tiger men

value valor and dignity.

They don't understand

the word pity.

Booze up and smile!

Loosen up inside!

Explore pleasure!

You'll feel fresher!

Aditha Karikalan's Verses (Italicised)

I'm crazy about this land,

I'm crazy about this flag,

I'm crazy about these people,

I'm crazy about this one lady.

This demoness...

She is my mind, body, and soul.

I can handle the battle scars,

but she left me with a hole.

Drink up mate!

And move on.

There is a long journey ahead.

Sword up, Soldier!

And march forward.

A mad tiger doesn't rest.

We dreamt of a grand nation!

We witnessed the cruelty of war!

We condemned enemity and

We destroyed it.

We forgave those who knelt,

We punished those who dwelt,

in their vengeance, we felt

some of them needed to be dealt

with force.

The Clan is life,

this is our tenet.

The highest cloud

up in the sky,

we have to win it.

Credits for the song:

Lyricist: Ilango Krishnan

Composer: AR Rahman

Singers: Sathya Prakash, VM Mahalingam & Nakul Abhyankar

Starring: Vikram (as Aditha Karikalan)

Lyric Video: Venky

