Rendu Raaja Song Review: This Second Single From Dhanush Starrer Naane Varuvean Gives Goosebumps

The Scintillating song 'Rendu Raaja' from Naane Varuvean is out. The magical lines of Poetu Dhanush along with our main man Yuvan Shankar Raja's oscillating synth sounds will definitely hook you right away!!

Naane Varuvean starring Dhanush is directed by his brother and mentor Selvaraghavan. Music for this film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This trio is back after so many years and it gives instant goosebumps while listening to the album. The term 'Rendu Raaja' literally means 'two kings' and it is well connected with the content of the film as Dhanush is playing a dual role. The movie team also used it like a metaphor by presenting the trippy voices of the two kings Dhanush and Yuvan Shankar together for this brilliantly composed song. The lyrics has a philosophical treatment like Na Muthukumar's 'Oru Naalil' from the same trio. It feels so good to see Yuvan coming up with his retro compositions.

The lyric video of the song is released with a lot of unseen visuals of the film. They tried a kaleidoscope kind of video and it gives a hallucinatory feel with the crazy lyrics and freaky music arrangements. This film will take Actor Dhanush to another level without a doubt. His brother and director Selvaraghavan is known for bringing out the best from any potential actor. He introduced Dhanush and played a major role in his astonishing career growth. To our surprise, Selvaraghavan who started acting in films of other directors, recently did an important character in his own film Naane Varuvean along with Dhanush for the first time.

The song has the signature touch of Yuvan in Selva movies and the vibe feels like 'Innum Oriravu' from Katradhu Thamizh. The flute portions in the interlude and postlude is doing something extra-ordinary to our minds on loop. The deadly combo of Yuvan Shankar Raja, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan proved their mettle once again. This movie is going to be a huge success. Dhanush Fans have got high expectations for this movie and they can't wait until theatrical release. Looking forward to the complete original sound track, damn refreshing after Nenjam Marappathillai. Yuvan just nailed it!