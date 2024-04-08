Prasanth's 51st Birthday Surprise: Father's Generous Gift Leaves Him Speechless!

Prasanth, a beloved actor from Chennai, celebrated his 51st birthday on April 6th, 1973, with a grand surprise from his father, Thiagarajan, a respected director. This year, he received a luxurious white BMW X7 Series car as a gift, valued at Rs. 1.5 crore. Known affectionately as a top star among his fans, Prasanth has always been cherished by his father.

