Ajith Kumar Back Home Safe Following A Minor Surgery For Brain Nerve Inflammation; Actor's PR Team Confirms

Ajith Discharged From Hospital After Surgery: Kollywood's superstar Thala Ajith is back home after an unexpected minor surgery to treat nerve inflammation. The actor's PR team confirmed that he is doing well and was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

On March 7, the news about Ajith's sudden hospital visit caused concern among his fans. Immediately, as the news started to spread, sources close to the actor Ajith's family clarified that he was in good health and had gone to the hospital for a routine check-up.

They also added that the actor has a habit of undergoing routine health check-ups from time to time, especially before he leaves for abroad, as a precaution. However, this time it proved a boon for him, his family, and concerned fans as the doctors found a problem with the nerve connecting to the brain that had inflammation and was swollen.

The official release from the 'Thunivu' actor's team, "On Thursday, Ajith sir got admitted to the hospital for a general examination. There was undue swelling in the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. Doctors got rid of it now with a simple medical procedure. Ajith is fine and he walked from the ward to the ICU."

The source also added that Ajith began taking his health conditions seriously after the passing of his friend, Art Director Milan, who collapsed and died at the location in Azerbaijan. The actor was about to meet Milan in another half an hour before the mishap, which shattered the actor.

Ajith's Work Front

The actor is shooting for Vida Muyaarchi produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner. Trisha is acting as the female lead, collaborating once again with Ajith.

