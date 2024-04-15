Anthanan Discusses Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Divorce, Claims It's A 'Situationship' In Latest Video

Anthanan Discusses Dhanush & Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Divorce: Film producer R.S. Anthanan, known for movies like "Kizhakku Kadarkarai Salai" (2006), has turned to YouTube with his channel "Valai Pechu Anthanan," where he discusses topics related to the Kollywood film industry. Recently, he delved into the topic of Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's divorce.

In his YouTube video, Anthanan talked about Dhanush's humble beginnings, narrating how the actor's father, Kasthuri Raja, once struggled to make ends meet, unable to afford even basic housing. Despite facing adversity in his childhood, Dhanush transcended his circumstances to emerge as a successful actor and, eventually, the son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth. Anthanan described Dhanush's rise to fame and his eventual marriage to Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's daughter, as a remarkable transformation akin to a storybook narrative.

