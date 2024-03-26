Baakiyalakshmi Star Neha Menon Speaks Out: Debunks Romance Rumours With CSK Player And Shares Love's Trials!

Neha Menon The Rising Star of Star Vijay TV's 'Baakiyalakshmi': Neha Menon, the talented actress essaying the role of Iniya in Star Vijay TV's popular serial 'Baakiyalakshmi', is making waves in the world of Tamil television.

Hailing from Chalakudy in Kerala, Neha began her journey into the entertainment industry at a young age. As a child artist, she graced the screens of several serials, showcasing her acting prowess and captivating audiences with her performances.

In 'Baakiyalakshmi', Neha portrays the character of Iniya, the beloved daughter of the titular character Baakiya and her husband Gopi. As a college-going girl, Iniya's character adds depth and complexity to the storyline, bringing relatability and charm to the screen.

Neha Menon's Candid Reflections On Romance

Last year, rumours circulated suggesting that Neha was romantically involved with Matheesha Pathirana, a Sri Lankan cricket player representing the Chennai Super Kings team. However, according to a report by cineulagam.com, Neha dismissed these rumours with humour and grace. Addressing the speculation in an interview, Neha humorously clarified that she has no interest in cricket and has never even met the cricketer in person, despite being linked to Pathirana due to a social media post.

Furthermore, Neha opened up about her own experiences with love and heartbreak, revealing that she has encountered romantic challenges in her personal life. However, she chose not to divulge the details of her past relationships, citing her mother's disapproval.