Chiyaan 62 Update Time Revealed: Vikram's Upcoming Film Set To Make Exciting Announcement Today

Chiyaan 62 Update: Actor Vikram's upcoming film, tentatively titled "Chiyaan 62," will be directed by filmmaker SU Arun Kumar, known for his works like "Pannaiyarum Padminiyum," "Sethupathy," and "Chithha." The music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, marking his fourth collaboration with Vikram after "Deiva Thirumagal," "Thaandavam," and the upcoming "Thangalaan."

On October 27th, 2023, the film was announced through a video shared by HR Pictures, the production banner. The three-minute clip depicts a scene unfolding at a police station in Thiruttani. Following a woman's rush into the station to file a complaint, two men identified by her as the accused are violently brought in by a mysterious figure (Vikram).

Despite the unfamiliarity of the police officers, he leaves after whispering something to a guard. "We'll talk later. You know where to reach me: Kalaivani Enterprises, North Street, Thiruttani 631 209," he mentions on his way out.

Talented actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah and Malayalam star Suraj Venjaramoodu are also in the upcoming film alongside Vikram. Suraj is making his Tamil debut with this project, having impressed audiences with his remarkable performances in Malayalam hits such as 'Android Kunjappan Version 5.25,' 'Driving Licence,' 'Jana Gana Mana,' and 'The Great Indian Kitchen.'

Chiyaan 62 is produced by Riya Shibu under the HR Pictures production banner. Director Arun Kumar, known for his critically acclaimed film Chithha, starring Siddharth, is at the helm. Meanwhile, Vikram is preparing for the release of Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram and Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan.