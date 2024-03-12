Cooku With Comali Faces Uncertainty: Ma Ka Pa Anand's Adhu Idhu Yedhu Show To Replace Cookery-Comedy Show?

"Cooku with Comali," a beloved reality show on Star Vijay TV, has been a source of joy for many during the stressful times of the COVID-19 lockdown. With four successful seasons under its belt, the show has entertained audiences with its unique blend of cooking and comedy.

Each season crowned a new winner: Vanitha Vijayakumar in the first, Kani Thiru in the second, Shruthika in the third, and Mime Gopi in the fourth, which concluded last year.

However, recent developments have cast a shadow over the future of the show. Traditionally, "Cooku with Comali" followed the conclusion of "Bigg Boss Tamil." However, the 11th season of "Jodi No. 1," "Jodi: Are U Ready" aired instead, leading to speculations about the delay of "Cooku with Comali."

Subsequently, reports surfaced indicating that key figures associated with the show, including judges Chef Venkatesh Bhat and Chef Damodharan, departed one by one. Media Masons, the event management team, also reportedly exited, followed by the show's director, Parthiv Mani.

Adhu Idhu Yedhu Show To Replace Cooku With Comali

Rumours abound that the mass exodus has made it impractical to revive "Cooku with Comali," prompting the channel to consider ending the show and introducing a new season of a popular comedy show. Amidst this uncertainty, reports suggest that Ma Ka Pa Anand is set to revive "Adhu Idhu Yedhu," a show formerly hosted by Sivakarthikeyan. The programme, which ran for nearly a decade before its hiatus in 2019, is expected to return soon, potentially boosting Vijay TV's viewership ratings.

