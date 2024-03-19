Cooku With Comali Season 5: Madhampatty Rangaraj Joins Chef Damu As New Judge Replacing Venkatesh Bhat

Cooku With Comali Season 5: Cooku with Comali, a Tamil cooking competition show aired on Star Vijay Television, has amassed a significant fan base across its four seasons since its inception in 2019.

The series, also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, saw a surge in popularity during its reruns amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The highly anticipated fifth season is on the horizon. Ahead of the new season, chef Venkatesh Bhat announced his departure from the show to take a break, hinting at a return with a fresh concept.

Cooku With Comali Season 5: Launch Promo

Following Bhat's departure from Cooku with Comali, speculation swirled regarding his replacement until Star Vijay TV made a significant announcement on Monday, March 18. The renowned Tamil broadcaster surprised audiences with a launch promo for the eagerly awaited fifth season of the beloved cooking show, unveiling actor Madhampatty Rangaraj as one of the judges.

The Cooku with Comali 5 promo begins with the iconic show logo displayed on a chartered flight. Chef Damu emerges from the aircraft first, followed by the introduction of Madhampatty Rangaraj, signaling the start of their new partnership as they join hands.

The anticipation for Cooku with Comali season 5 is palpable, with all eyes now on how Madhampatty Rangaraj will fill the shoes of chef Venkatesh Bhat, who played a pivotal role in the show's success. Tamil cinema enthusiasts recognise Madhampatty Rangaraj primarily for his lead role in Mehandi Circus (2019), where his performance garnered critical acclaim. He also appeared in the Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin (2020).

