Cooku With Comali Season 5: From Priyanka Deshpande To Irfan, Here's The Rumoured Contestants List

Cooku With Comali Season 5: Cooku with Comali, a Tamil cooking competition show aired on Star Vijay Television, has amassed a significant fan base across its four seasons since its inception in 2019.

The show, also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, saw a surge in popularity during its reruns amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The highly anticipated fifth season is on the horizon. Ahead of the new season, chef Venkatesh Bhat announced his departure from the show to take a break, hinting at a return with a fresh concept.

Following Bhat's departure from Cooku with Comali, speculation swirled regarding his replacement until Star Vijay TV made a significant announcement on Monday, March 18. The renowned Tamil broadcaster surprised audiences with a launch promo for the eagerly awaited fifth season of the beloved cooking show, unveiling actor Madhampatty Rangaraj as one of the judges.

The Cooku with Comali 5 promo begins with the iconic show logo displayed on a chartered flight. Chef Damu emerges from the aircraft first, followed by the introduction of Madhampatty Rangaraj, signaling the start of their new partnership as they join hands.

Excitement for Cooku with Comali season 5 is building, with rumours swirling about the potential contestant lineup circulating online. Celebrities, including host Priyanka Deshpande and YouTuber Irfan, are among those speculated to join the show. Let's delve into the details.

Rumoured Contestants List

Srikanth Deva: Rumours suggest that Srikanth Deva, son of renowned music composer Deva and composer for over 100 Tamil films, may join this programme as a participant.

Vasanth Vasi: Actor Vasanth Vasi, currently appearing in the serial "Pandian Stores 2" on Star Vijay TV, is reportedly joining the show. Given Saravana Vickram's participation in the first season of "Pandian Stores" in "Bigg Boss (Tamil season 7)," speculations suggest Vasanth Vasi's selection as a Vijay TV celebrity contestant in the upcoming season.

Dhivya Dhuraisamy: Actress Divya Dhuraisamy, known for her minor roles in several films, gained prominence with her recent role in the film "Blue Star." Additionally, she boasts a sizable Instagram following, leading to speculation that her social media popularity played a role in her selection as a contestant.

VTV Ganesh: There are rumours circulating that VTV Ganesh, known for his roles as an actor, comedian, and film producer, might be making his debut on the Cooku with Comali show. Speculation suggests that his comedic skills could be a valuable addition to the programme.

Irfan: There are rumours circulating that YouTuber Irfan, known for his food review videos, might be participating in the show. With his significant presence on social media, speculation suggests that his involvement could generate even more buzz online.

Priyanka Deshpande: Despite Priyanka's fame as a Vijay TV host, rumours suggest she might debut as a contestant on this show. Priyanka was previously a contestant on Bigg Boss (Tamil season 5), finishing as the first runner-up. If she indeed joins Cooku with Comali, it's anticipated to garner significant attention.